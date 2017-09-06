GLSEN To Honor Zendaya With Gamechanger Award

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network is calling Zendaya a game-changer.

The organization known as GLSEN says it will recognize the 21-year-old entertainer with its Gamechanger Award at a gala ceremony next month.

The executive director of GLSEN says the award was created to spotlight the next generation of leaders, and Zendaya was chosen for her commitment to social justice.

The star of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and TV's "K.C. Undercover" used her acceptance speech at last month's Teen Choice Awards to call on young people to become engaged with current events and to speak up for what they think is right.

Zendaya will receive the Gamechanger recognition on Oct. 20 at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

