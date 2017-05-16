Harry Styles To Star In Solo Carpool Karaoke, Dodges Kendall Jenner Joke

Harry Styles fans had better buckle up.

The "Sign of the Times" singer will star in his very own Carpool Karaoke segment, "Late Late Show" host James Corden announced on Monday's episode.

"He's gonna help me get to work on Thursday," James told viewers of Harry, also tweeting the news with the catchy hashtag "#CarpoolHarryoke" from the official "Late Late Show" Twitter account.