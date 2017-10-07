Resignations, Fallout Grows For Embattled Oscar-Winning Producer Harvey Weinstein

A prominent attorney said Saturday she is no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years, while a TV news anchor lodged another claim of misconduct against the movie mogul and a third board member resigned from Weinstein's company.

The developments, along with the departure of yet another lawyer for Weinstein, are the latest fallout from allegations against the Oscar-winning producer that The New York Times detailed in an expose Thursday.

"My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement," attorney Lisa Bloom said in announcing her resignation on Twitter.

Bloom didn't respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault. Her work with the co-chair of The Weinstein Co. drew fierce criticism online. Bloom is the daughter of well-known Los Angeles women's rights attorney Gloria Allred.