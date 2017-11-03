Jessica Chastain Says Robin Wright Should Be The Lead Of ‘House of Cards’

Jessica’s tweet comes after Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced on Tuesday that they were suspending “House of Cards” until further notice following allegations of sexual misconduct against the show’s lead, Kevin Spacey.

Rumors have been swirling all week that the team behind “House of Cards” is looking to do a spin-off series in the wake of the allegations against Spacey.

Chastain could have a point — a female political hero like Wrights’ Claire Underwood could make for a good change of pace on the show.

Wright plays Claire Underwood, the wife of President Frank Underwood (Spacey) on the Netflix hit. During her tenure on the show, she’s also produced and directed. Wright made waves last year when she demanded to be paid the same amount as Spacey and threatened to go public if Netflix did not address her salary.

Chastain’s tweet is already gaining support. Actor David Alan Grier said “good idea.”