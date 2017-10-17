Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Share Sweet Wedding Snaps From Their Ceremony

Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, are looking back on their wedding day and they can't help but gush!
In a series of Instagram posts on Monday, Julianne and Brooks, took the time to thank their pastor Joe Smith for blessing their marriage. Laich kicked off the post by sharing several sweet photos from their July 8 wedding near Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
"I want to thank my dear friend and pastor @joesmith.la for blessing my wife and I with his presence, advice, and service when he married us in July. The ceremony was the single greatest moment of my life and I am so grateful you chose to spend it with us! You are the man pal, the world needs more people like you and the blessings you share! #godbless 🙏," he wrote on Instagram.
In the photo slideshow, Brooks shares a couple different angles from their "I dos," which they exchanged in the middle of a field, on a wooden platform, surrounded by friends and family. The moment looks truly special.
Julianne echoed her husband's sentiments in a post of her own and added, "I wholeheartedly agree with everything @brookslaich said. @joesmith.la your presence, words, and love not only touched Brooks and I so deeply, but truly affected all of our friends and family. You truly have a gift from god, and he shines through in everything you do. We are so grateful that we will have this moment for the rest of our lives and that we get to share it with you. Our amazing friend.
Their dream day was beyond gorgeous and included two dress changes for Julianne. She walked down the aisle in a custom, strapless sweetheart Marchesa gown and later changed into a sparkling, see-through number for the reception.
Julianne recently dished to Access Hollywood about how much she loves being married. She revealed their relationship has gotten "even deeper" and is better than ever.
WATCH: Julianne Hough Dishes On Newlywed Life!