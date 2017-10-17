Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Share Sweet Wedding Snaps From Their Ceremony

Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, are looking back on their wedding day and they can't help but gush!

In a series of Instagram posts on Monday, Julianne and Brooks, took the time to thank their pastor Joe Smith for blessing their marriage. Laich kicked off the post by sharing several sweet photos from their July 8 wedding near Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"I want to thank my dear friend and pastor @joesmith.la for blessing my wife and I with his presence, advice, and service when he married us in July. The ceremony was the single greatest moment of my life and I am so grateful you chose to spend it with us! You are the man pal, the world needs more people like you and the blessings you share! #godbless 🙏," he wrote on Instagram.