"Just Watch": Bruno Mars To Premiere First Primetime TV Special

Bruno Mars is getting his own TV special, a first for the Grammy-winning superstar.

Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday that "BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO" will air Nov. 29 on CBS. The special was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem, and Mars performed on top of the venue's marquee.

Mars and his band also taped performances and interactions with New Yorkers throughout the city.

READ: Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million From Concert To Flint Water Crisis

The last year has been a massive success for the singer, songwriter and producer. Mars' recent album, "24K Magic," reached double platinum status, while the single "That's What I Like" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and R&B/Hip-Hop songs charts, respectively. The album's first single and title track also reached No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Mars will executive produce the special.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk52

Related news

Latest News