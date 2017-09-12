"Just Watch": Bruno Mars To Premiere First Primetime TV Special

Bruno Mars is getting his own TV special, a first for the Grammy-winning superstar.

Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday that "BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO" will air Nov. 29 on CBS. The special was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem, and Mars performed on top of the venue's marquee.

Mars and his band also taped performances and interactions with New Yorkers throughout the city.