Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander In Stunning Italian Wedding

Kate Upton is off the market!
Kate married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in a breathtaking ceremony in Italy on Saturday, E! News reports. The happy couple skipped the Astros World Series parade -- after Justin won the World Series with his team earlier this week -- in order to say 'I do' in Tuscany.
Kate walked down the aisle in a gorgeous lace gown with long sleeves. She wore her hair in a side part with loose waves and a veil in the back. Justin wore a dark tuxedo and rocked a boutonnière.
The couple were joined by close family and friends and Kate's bridesmaids wore a series of blush-colored gowns.
The happy couple wed at a private resort, Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco, in Montalicino, Italy. The grounds are breathtaking and include large gardens, a pool with loungers and views of the Italian country and vineyards.
The 25-year-old model revealed to Access Hollywood this summer that planning their destination nuptials hasn't been easy, especially given hubby Justin's busy baseball schedule. But it looks like everything came together for their special day.
Congratulations Kate and Justin!
