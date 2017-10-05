Kathy Griffin Proudly Shows Off Her Shaved Head

Kathy Griffin shaved her head last month in order to stand in solidarity with her sister, Joyce, and now she’s sharing new photos of herself with her close-cropped ‘do.

On Thursday, the comedian shared a slew of new photos where she looks absolutely gorgeous in a simple blue T-shirt and is staring intently at the camera. Her shaved heads is the center of attention. Griffin kidded about the photos saying, "Kim Kardashian may get millions for her photo exclusives with People & US Weekly but I didn't want to accept $250 and a hot pocket from The Enquirer…So Here…”