Kathy Griffin Proudly Shows Off Her Shaved Head

Kathy Griffin shaved her head last month in order to stand in solidarity with her sister, Joyce, and now she’s sharing new photos of herself with her close-cropped ‘do.
On Thursday, the comedian shared a slew of new photos where she looks absolutely gorgeous in a simple blue T-shirt and is staring intently at the camera. Her shaved heads is the center of attention. Griffin kidded about the photos saying, "Kim Kardashian may get millions for her photo exclusives with People & US Weekly but I didn't want to accept $250 and a hot pocket from The Enquirer…So Here…”
Last month, Griffin revealed her newly-shaved head in an Instagram video. The video starts out with Kathy’s back toward the camera and the following words written on the screen: "Is It Eleven From "Stranger Things”? The the camera pans out and reveals it is Kathy with a newly-shaved head. The comedian revealed in the video that she shaved her head to support her sister who was battling cancer.
Sadly, Joyce passed away on September 14, but it hasn’t stopped Kathy from continuing her cause to promote cancer awareness and support the American Cancer Society. Last month, she encouraged her fans to check out the American Cancer Society’s website.
Talk about shaving your head for incredible cause — and Kathy is definitely more beautiful than ever in these new photos!
Last month, Kathy Griffin posted a video on Instagram asking her followers, "Have You Met Nearly Bald Kathy? She Has A Message For You."
-- Kevin Zelman