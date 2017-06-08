Kevin Spacey Gears Up For Tony Awards

Getting Kevin Spacey to spill the beans about his plans hosting the Tony Awards turns out to be as likely as his character on "House of Cards" renouncing blackmail and backstabbing.

"I can't tell you anything. You'll just have to tune in and see," Spacey told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "I can tell you this: Everything's on the table. So don't dismiss any idea. It's all possible."

Spacey said he's been busy with producers figuring out how to approach his first big hosting gig on Sunday. He's been spending the last few weeks seeing Broadway shows to spark ideas and goes backstage to congratulate the various casts.