Mariah Carey Scores 2018 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nomination

Mariah Carey, the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is one of the nominees for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Carey, who co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1s, earns her first nomination for the prestigious prize. The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Monday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Pioneering rap group N.W.A. also earned its first nomination for the Songwriters Hall, months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization as part of its 2017 class.