Millie Bobby Brown Can Do Spot-On Impressions Of The Kardashians

Millie Bobby Brown made a visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and she got into a pretty heated debate with the late night host about her favorite shows. The "Stranger Things" star revealed that she is a huge fan of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' all the way. I love them,” Millie gushed to Jimmy.

The talk show host seemed taken aback by Millie’s obsession with the queens of Calabasas, but Millie continued on with her praise for the reality family.