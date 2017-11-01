Millie Bobby Brown Can Do Spot-On Impressions Of The Kardashians

Millie Bobby Brown made a visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and she got into a pretty heated debate with the late night host about her favorite shows. The "Stranger Things" star revealed that she is a huge fan of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
"'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' all the way. I love them,” Millie gushed to Jimmy.
The talk show host seemed taken aback by Millie’s obsession with the queens of Calabasas, but Millie continued on with her praise for the reality family.
"I'm obsessed with them. I follow them on social media,” the 13-year old star shared. "I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own language.”
To prove just how big of a fan she is, Millie busted out her best impression of the reality sisters and explained how to speak the Kardashian language.
"Like instead of saying I swear, they're like 'Bible!' And then they're like, 'Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's just like, 'Okurrr!'"
Jimmy — and quit a few fans — were quick to point out that Millie’s impressions are so good, she could practically join the family.
Watch the clip below to see Millie's perfect Kardashian impressions!
-- Kevin Zelman