Montgomery Gentry Announces Memorial Plans for Troy Gentry

Troy, who made up one half of the award-winning country duo Montgomery Gentry with friend Eddie Montgomery, will be remembered with a celebration at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Montgomery Gentry posted details on their Instagram account on Monday.

"A public celebration of Troy’s life will take place at 11a (CT) on Thursday, September 14th at The Grand Ole @Opry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The @TJMartellFoundation or @AmericanRedCross for hurricane relief. For those unable to join us on Thursday, the service will be streamed live online. More details at the link in bio.”

