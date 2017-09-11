Montgomery Gentry Announces Memorial Plans for Troy Gentry

A memorial honoring the life of Troy Gentry is being planned for Thursday, Sept. 14.
Troy died Friday at the age of 50 in a helicopter crash outside of Medford, New Jersey. The helicopter pilot was also killed in the crash.
Montgomery Gentry Singer Troy Gentry Dies In Helicopter Crash At Age 50
Troy, who made up one half of the award-winning country duo Montgomery Gentry with friend Eddie Montgomery, will be remembered with a celebration at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Montgomery Gentry posted details on their Instagram account on Monday.
"A public celebration of Troy’s life will take place at 11a (CT) on Thursday, September 14th at The Grand Ole @Opry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The @TJMartellFoundation or @AmericanRedCross for hurricane relief. For those unable to join us on Thursday, the service will be streamed live online. More details at the link in bio.”
The Grand Ole Opry also released a statement about the celebration, adding that Troy was a "A loving father and devoted husband" and "is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry (nee McClure), as well as his daughters, Taylor and Kaylee."
Troy and Eddie began performing with each other in Kentucky and released their debut album "Tattoos & Scars" in 1999.
The news of his death rocked the country music community with many big stars like Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett sharing memories of the late country star.