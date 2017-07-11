Nelsan Ellis' Family Says The 'True Blood' Star Died From Alcohol Withdrawal Complications

"Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life," the statement said. "His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others."

During his withdrawal attempt, Ellis suffered a blood infection, kidney failure and his "dear sweet heart raced out of control," according to his father. The actor died after four days of hospitalization.

The Illinois-born Ellis, who studied at Juilliard, played the role of Lafayette, a gay short order cook, on HBO's "True Blood" from 2008 to 2014, and more recently was on the CBS detective series "Elementary."

Ellis appeared as Martin Luther King Jr. in Lee Daniels' "The Butler," and as singer Bobby Byrd in the James Brown biopic "Get On Up."