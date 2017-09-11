Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Make Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut

New parents Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder just made their first debut on the red carpet since welcoming their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

The new parents traded diaper duty for a glam night out at EIF’s XQ Super School Live at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, September 8. Nikki looked absolutely stunning in a floral, kimono-style dress and her hair styled in beachy waves. She polished off the pretty look with a bold, burgundy lip color. For his part, Ian looked relaxed in a white button-down shirt and gray slacks.