Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Make Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut

New parents Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder just made their first debut on the red carpet since welcoming their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.
The new parents traded diaper duty for a glam night out at EIF’s XQ Super School Live at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, September 8. Nikki looked absolutely stunning in a floral, kimono-style dress and her hair styled in beachy waves. She polished off the pretty look with a bold, burgundy lip color. For his part, Ian looked relaxed in a white button-down shirt and gray slacks.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Super School Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2017 (Pacific Coast News)
The duo was all smiles on the red carpet and looked happier than ever as they posed for photographers.
Inside the event, the cute couple cuddled up for an Instagram photo.
Looks like a fun night for all!