'Roseanne' Returning To ABC In 2018

"Roseanne"
is coming home to ABC.
The '80s and '90s sitcom will return, president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, confirmed in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
A short while later, ABC shared a release, revealing the original cast would be back -- Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who also played Becky in the original series run, will appear in the revival in another role, ABC announced.
An eight-episode season will hit the air in 2018.
"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Dungey said in a statement.
"Roseanne" ran for nine seasons.
No word yet on how the show will resolve the storyline in which Dan died.
-- Jolie Lash