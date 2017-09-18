Shonda Rhimes Puts People On Blast For Treating Her Differently Before Weight Loss

The "Scandal" show runner opened up about how she was treated pre and post weight loss in a telling article posted to her new website, Shondaland.com on Sunday. Shonda revealed she lost close to 150 pounds and explained how people treated her once she shed the pounds.

"Women I barely knew gushed. And I mean GUSHED. Like I was holding-a-new-baby-gushed. Only there was no new baby. It was just me. In a dress. With makeup on and my hair all did, yes. But…still the same me," she shared.

"And men? They spoke to me. THEY SPOKE TO ME. Like stood still and had long conversations with me about things. It was disconcerting.

But even more disconcerting was that all these people suddenly felt completely comfortable talking to me about my body. Telling me I looked “pretty” or that they were "proud of me" or that "wow, you are so hot now" or "you look amazing!”

She said the compliments were disconcerting because she wondered how people viewed her before her weight loss.

"After I lost weight, I discovered that people found me valuable. Worthy of conversation. A person one could look at. A person one could compliment. A person one could admire. A person. You heard me. I discovered that NOW people saw me as a PERSON. What the hell did they see me as before? How invisible was I to them then?”

The mega-producer explains she didn't want to lose the weight for vanity reasons, rather because it began to affect her lifestyle, "I did not do it because I thought I would become beautiful like in the movies. I did it because I could not walk up a short flight up stairs without stopping to take a break and wiping sweat from my brow."

Back in 2015, Shonda attended the ABC TGIT Celebration in Los Angeles where she turned heads due to her dramatic weight loss. Her open message on her website likely spoke to many women.

You do you, Shonda!

-- Kevin Zelman