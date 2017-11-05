Tom Brady Shares Sexy Snap Of Wife Gisele Stretched Out On A Beach

Tom Brady still has the hots for his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and it is easy to see why!
The New England Patriots quarterback shared a sexy snap of his leading lady stretched out on a beach in a skimpy bikini on his Instagram account on Saturday.
In the snap, Gisele, 37, is flashing her model bod as the sun goes down behind her. Tom captioned the photo, "Sun’s out......😍👀🌊."
The happy couple, who have been married since 2009, seem to be enjoying some fun in the sun this week in a tropical destination. On Sunday, the supermodel mom shared a snap of her own with Tom doing a plank while one of their sons stands on his back. She captioned the pic, "My boys."
Talk about a happenin' week in tropical paradise.