Tom Brady Shares Sexy Snap Of Wife Gisele Stretched Out On A Beach

Tom Brady still has the hots for his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and it is easy to see why!

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a sexy snap of his leading lady stretched out on a beach in a skimpy bikini on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Sun’s out......????????????

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

In the snap, Gisele, 37, is flashing her model bod as the sun goes down behind her. Tom captioned the photo, "Sun’s out......😍👀🌊." 

The happy couple, who have been married since 2009, seem to be enjoying some fun in the sun this week in a tropical destination. On Sunday, the supermodel mom shared a snap of her own with Tom doing a plank while one of their sons stands on his back. She captioned the pic, "My boys."

My boys ❤️ Meus meninos

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Talk about a happenin' week in tropical paradise. 

