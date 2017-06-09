Tori Spelling Honors '90210' Bestie Jennie Garth With Epic Throwback Pic

Donna and Kelly are still besties, after all these years. Tori Spelling is throwing it way back in honor of her fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Jennie Garth.
The actress and mom of five gave Jennie a social media shout-out in celebration of Best Friends Day on Thursday. She posted a nostalgic Instagram pic of the pair posing together in their '90s heyday, and penned a sweet tribute to their bond in her caption.
"Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤'s you... that person is truly your best friend," Tori wrote.
"I love you @jenniegarth You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other... #nationalbestfriendday," she added.
Tori and Jennie have teamed up on multiple projects since their classic teen drama ended 17 years ago.
Most recently, the women appeared together in a May episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" to guest judge a "90210"-inspired challenge. In addition, they starred in the then-ABC Family comedy "Mystery Girls" for one season in 2014.
Jennie's also celebrated her and Tori's lasting friendship on social media, along with the legacy of "90210."
Last year, she reposted an Instagram snap of her, Tori and their "90210" co-star Jason Priestley smiling together for a mini-reunion.
"#foreverfamily," she captioned the shot.
-- Erin Biglow