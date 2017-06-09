Tori Spelling Honors '90210' Bestie Jennie Garth With Epic Throwback Pic

Donna and Kelly are still besties, after all these years. Tori Spelling is throwing it way back in honor of her fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Jennie Garth.

The actress and mom of five gave Jennie a social media shout-out in celebration of Best Friends Day on Thursday. She posted a nostalgic Instagram pic of the pair posing together in their '90s heyday, and penned a sweet tribute to their bond in her caption.

"Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤'s you... that person is truly your best friend," Tori wrote.