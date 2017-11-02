Tyrese Updates Fans After Breaking Down In Emotional Facebook Video

Tyrese Daughter Social

(Getty Images)

Tyrese says he's doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.

The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, "don't take my baby ... I'm not doing anything illegal." Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he's lost a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: "I'm at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?"

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night Tyrese said he's "actually OK," despite what some may believe.

Ladies are our Queens of the Earth..... This is not about Men vs Women.... This is about Men and FATHERS vs LIARS I️ love you...... But like you who always show UP and stand UP for each-other I’m just trying to be a Voice for the unspoken...... The silent protest...... For fully committed and evolved father...... Rather Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Italian, Dominican or Puerto etc....... rather you have 2 dollars to your name, millionaire, lawyer or the president in the end we all have one thing in common..... None of us as fathers or grandfathers wanna go home and NOT see or have “access” to our angels..... boys make babies real MEN and FATHERS will do whatever it takes to RAISE our angels.................... I️ know I️ know.... this all looks a way..... Just know this.. God is really really UP to something and I️ have already accepted what God has told me to do..............

Tyrese also kept up his ongoing feud with Dwayne Johnson over the "Fast & Furious" franchise Wednesday night by intentionally cropping the star out of an Instagram photo.

Cropped #ShaylaRocks the real #CandyAssIsWearingBlack

