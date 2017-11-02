'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Is Engaged To Blogger Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain's man popped the question and she said, "Yes!"
Senator John McCain's daughter, who joined "The View" earlier this month, is a bride-to-be, a source tell Access Hollywood.
The 33-year-old host confirmed the exciting engagement to PEOPLE in a short statement, saying, "Yes I am. For a long time now.”
For months, Meghan has kept the identity of her fiancé a mystery, but it seems her mystery man has finally come forward. On Twitter on Wednesday, conservative blogger Ben Domenech tweeted out a message with a link to an article about their engagement.
It read, ""Love you bae. @MeghanMcCain."
According to his Twitter bio, Ben is a "publisher [for The Federalist], newsletter [The Transom], contributor @CBSNews, radio host and libertarian.” He also notes on his Twitter profile that "you can tell a man's vices by his friends, his virtues by his enemies."
He later retweeted the same article from one of his Federalist co-workers that read, "I finally don't fear spilling the beans about @MeghanMcCain and @bdomenech in public."
Sources tell Access Hollywood that Meghan will announce her engagement on today's episode of "The View" and her dad may just phone in to speak about this milestone in his daughter's life.
The engagement news comes out a tough time for Meghan and her family. Her dad, John McCain is currently battling glioblastoma, which is an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.
Congratulations Meghan and Ben!
-- Kevin Zelman