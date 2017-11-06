'The Voice's' Noah Mac Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears & Makes Miley Cyrus Say 'Dayum'

Noah Mac brought the heat on Monday night's Knockout Round of "The Voice."

The young performer, who started out on Blake Shelton’s team and was stolen to be on Team J-Hud, set the record straight about why he's a force to be reckoned with as soon as he hit the stage for his rehearsal with Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. Noah's soulful, dramatic and intense rendition of James Bay's "Hold Back The River" during the rehearsal brought Kelly to tears.

The "Piece By Piece" singer remarked to young Noah that she was just completely moved by his performance and couldn’t help but let the floodgates opened. She then continued to tell the cameras that as soon as she got her phone back, she was going to text Blake and tell him he was a complete idiot for letting Noah go.

When it came to the actual performance, Noah knocked his competition Jeremiah right out of the park with his soaring high notes and deep, broody low notes. Miley Cyrus could hardly contain herself and was overheard saying "dayum" and "he's a dope performer" as she watched Noah perform.

After he finished Miley all but jumped out of her chair as she gushed over the young performer.

"You do this whole Elvis swag, the hair came down and — it gets me every time," Miley gushed.

Adam Levine was also a serious Noah fan, telling Noah, "You’re a kid who probably has no idea [how good you are]. It's special. It's not like anything we've ever seen in this competition."

Meanwhile Blake was feeling, well, stupid, about the decision to let Noah go.

Check out the performance that made every "The Voice" coach go bananas.