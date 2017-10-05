Watch The Moment Bernie Sanders & Larry David Find Out They Are Actually Cousins

After numerous sketches on "Saturday Night Live" where Larry David has imitated Sen. Bernie Sanders, it turns out the look-alikes are actually related!

On the season premiere of PBS's "Finding Your Roots" both Larry and Bernie are given a book by host Henry Louis Gates Jr. that has a photo of their distant cousin. In the video, posted on the show's Facebook page, you can see both the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and Senator's reaction upon finding out about their long-but-not-so-lost family member. While Larry David's "hoping it's a good athlete", they are both shocked to see whose picture is in the book.

Both of their reactions were priceless. Larry opens the book and is surprised to see Bernie's photo and exclaims, "What the hell!” Meanwhile, Bernie could not believe the ironic news and adds, "You're kidding! That is unbelievable!"