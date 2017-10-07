The Weeknd Reveals New Marvel Comic Book 'Starboy' at New York Comic-Con

The comic book has the same name as his hit November 2016 album, which featured catchy tracks like "Secrets" and "Rockin."

The Weeknd has hinted through the years that he had high hopes for comic book greatness.

"Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” he told Pigeons & Planes."I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well."

"He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well," he added. "He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us."

The Weeknd isn't the only big star with a comic book. The Black Eyed Peas released their own Marvel creation "Masters of the Sun," during San Diego Comic-Con in July. It's a big year for star-Marvel collabs.