The Weeknd Reveals New Marvel Comic Book 'Starboy' at New York Comic-Con

The Weeknd is getting a Marvel makeover!
The 27-year-old singer revealed on Saturday at New York Comic Con that he's teaming up with Marvel to release his own comic book and it will be aptly named, "Starboy."
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also shared the news in an Instagram post and showed off the cover art. He captioned the snap, "The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY... comic book coming soon," The Weeknd wrote alongside a pic of the comic book, which will be released in 2018. "I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @2:30 #NYCC."
He's been hinting that he had big news to share throughout the week on his Instagram. He originally shared just snippets of what looked like a character and teased fans that he'd be dropping by New York Comic-Con this weekend.
The Weeknd definitely got a warm welcome at the fest, too. Fans were lining up to get autographs from the singer-turned-comic book star.
The comic book has the same name as his hit November 2016 album, which featured catchy tracks like "Secrets" and "Rockin."
The Weeknd has hinted through the years that he had high hopes for comic book greatness.
"Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” he told Pigeons & Planes."I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well."
"He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well," he added. "He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us."
The Weeknd isn't the only big star with a comic book. The Black Eyed Peas released their own Marvel creation "Masters of the Sun," during San Diego Comic-Con in July. It's a big year for star-Marvel collabs.