YouTube Star PewDiePie Apologizes After Using Racial Slur Online

YouTube star Felix Kjellberg (SHEHL'-burg), who goes by the online name PewDiePie, says he regrets using the "n-word" during a video live stream, saying he was an "idiot".

Kjellberg who has more than 57 million subscribers, says in a 95-second YouTube post that he made the comment "in the heat of the moment."

The 27-year-old Swede says using the word" while live-streaming playing the online game Playerunknown Battlegrounds, "was not okay."